Earlier today, Babil took to social media to remember his father, late actor Irrfan Khan. Sharing a series of pictures, Babil wished his father to be alive so that he would witness him working hard.



While the first photo features Irrfan with director Homi Aadjania, with whom the actor did his last film, Angrezi Medium. The second photo sees Irrfan petting a calf. The last two pictures see him with Babil. In one of them, they both are sitting indoors and appear to be in the middle of a chat and in another, they can be seen sharing a laugh as they look at something on a mobile phone.







Captioning his post, Babil wrote, "I’ve been working so hard man, wish you were here to witness."



Commenting on the post, actress Tillotama Shome, who worked with Irrfan in Qissa, informed that she recently dreamt about Irrfan. Sharing the details, she wrote, “He is watching. Babil I dreamt of us yesterday. Suttapa said we can have ice cream and I got so excited and scouted around this crazy terrain and came back worried with half melted ice cream. But Irrfans smile at seeing the ice cream made us all crack up and made everything so good (sic),” wrote Tillotama.



Irrfan had died on April 29 last year after battling a neuroendocrine tumour for two years. Babil regularly shares posts about his late father on Instagram, giving a sneak peek into their lives.

On the work front, Babil is set to make his acting debut with Netflix’s Qala where he will be seen opposite Triptii Dimri, who was last seen in Bulbbul. Qala is helmed by director Anvitaa Dutt and produced by actor Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Sharma's production house, Clean Slate Filmz.