Vijay Devarakonda has made it clear that Liger is not heading for an OTT release

Vijay Devarakonda has rubbished the reports that his upcoming multilingual film, Liger is heading for an OTT release.

There were reports doing the rounds that Liger has received an offer of Rs 200 crore for its direct-to-digital release and satellite rights. Responding to it, Vijay said the quoted amount is 'too little', adding that the film 'will do more in the theatres'.





Too little.

I’ll do more in the theaters. pic.twitter.com/AOoRYwmFRw — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) June 21, 2021



Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger marks the pan-India debut of Vijay Deverakonda. Also starring Ananya Panday, the film will release in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

The film was set to release in May but postponed indefinitely after the country was hit by the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.



“During these testing times, we hope you all are staying indoors and taking care of yourself and your loved ones. We were all geared up to reveal a power-packed teaser for Liger on 9th May. However, due to the current scenario and environment that our country is facing, we have decided to postpone the same in the hope to share it with the world at a better time for us all,” read the joint statement issued by filmmaker Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Vijay Deverakonda and Puri Jagannadh.



Ever since then, Vijay's fans have been eagerly waiting for a new release date.