Mumbai-based LGBTQIA+ activist and filmmaker, Sumit Pawar’s first short film Vaidya, which is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, will surely leave you impressed with its subtle same-sex love story. “I have been working in the development sector for almost 10 years. I am very outspoken and I love to explore different things. Naturally, I was always fascinated by the magic of cinema and thought of making a film someday,” recalls Pawar.

However, he found out that it’s no mean job to sustain as an indie filmmaker who’s out to make a film on something so niche. “It’s pretty challenging because filmmaking is an expensive affair and in a country like India making films on subjects related to queerness, gender and caste involves a lot of risks and often leads to controversies,” he adds.

Sumit Pawar

But he is happy about the responses for Vaidya. “People have loved the story. I found the script different from others. I believe in making films with which people can easily connect and understand. The story had a different taste and feel,” he says.

How inclusive have we become?

I think we have started moving towards a more inclusive society albeit very slow. There are many out there who still have a lot of misunderstandings and confusions and it is important to clear their doubts through proper education in order to make them understand the need and benefits of inclusion.

A still form Vaidya

What’s your next movie?

For now, I’m enjoying this film and working on how I can make this one reach out to a bigger audience. I have a few stories in my mind and I am keen to work on them but I am taking things at a slow pace.

Vaidya is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

