Filmmaker-actor Anand Tiwari and actress Angira Dhar took everybody by surprise as they dropped their wedding photo. Sharing a beautiful picture from their wedding where they both are seated by the havan fire seemingly in the middle of wedding rituals, the duo revealed that they secretly tied the knot in April this year.



The couple shared identical posts, which read: "On 30-04-21 Angira and I sealed our friendship into a marriage, with our family, closest friends and God as our witness. With life slowly unlocking around us, we wanted to unlock this happiness with you.”

Their friends and colleagues from the industry showered them with congratulatory messages. A surprised Amol Parashar wrote, “Uiii dadaaa. WHAT A SURPRISE! Congrats @anandntiwari @angira (sic)." “What do we know? We now know you're married,” commented his Go Goa Gone co-star Vir Das. Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, "Wow congratulations you two!" Ananya Panday commented, "Awwww yay!!!!! Congratulations." Konkona Sen Sharma commented, “Oh wow congratulations!!" Sayani Gupta wrote, “Whaoooo!!! Congratulations!!! This is amazing guys!"



Angira also posted another picture from their intimate wedding where the couple is seen holding each other's hands while a family member performs aarti. Angira captioned it with a red heart emoji.





On Angira’s post, actor Sumit Vyas wrote, “Mubarak Ho.” Actress Neha Dhupia commented, “Forever and ever". Manvi Gagro dropped a couple of kiss emojis and Gauahar Khan wrote, “Omg !! Congratulations.”



Anand and Angira first met on the sets of Love Per Square Foot. While Anand was directing the film, Angira was the lead actress of the Netflix film that also featured Vicky Kaushal.



On the work front, Anand recently directed Bandish Bandits. Angira, who came into the limelight with Bang Baaja Baaraat, was last seen in Commando 3 and has Ajay Devgn's MayDay lined up next.