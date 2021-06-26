Payal Rohatgi has been allegedly threatening to 'break the legs' of anyone who favours children playing in the common plot of the society, besides hurling abuses at those disagreeing with her.

Police arrested Bollywood actress Payal Rohatgi from her residence in Ahmedabad's Satellite area on Friday for threatening and hurling abuses at the chairman of her society on social media. She was later released on bail.

The arrest was made after a complaint was lodged by Parag Shah, an ophthalmologist and the chairman of her society. According to the complaint, Rohatgi has been threatening to 'break the legs' of anyone who favours children playing in the common plot of the society, besides hurling abuses at those disagreeing with her. The actress had allegedly threatened Shah and hurled abuses at him on social media besides using disparaging language in the society's WhatsApp group.

Following the complaint, the police had invoked IPC Sections 294(b), 504, 506(1), 506(2), and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act against the actress.

"The complaint against Payal Rohatgi was lodged by the complainant at very late hour yesterday (Thursday). Today (Friday), the police produced her in the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) court at around 12:45 p.m., and later she was released on bail out," A.S. Roy, the investigating officer from Satellite police station told IANS.

In December 2019, Rohatgi was arrested by the Rajasthan police for her alleged comments against former Prime Minister Late Jawaharlal Nehru.

On the work front, Rohatgi, who made her acting debut with the 2002 film Yeh Kya Ho Raha Hai?, was later seen on reality TV shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 2 and Bigg Boss 2.



(With inputs from IANS)