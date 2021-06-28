Neetu Kapoor on Monday posted a family photo on Instagram featuring Alia Bhatt, son Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and granddaughter Samaira. Although it is an adorable photo that sees all of them flaunting big smiles, what caught everybody attention is the caption.

The veteran actress described the photo as 'my world'.







Soon the photo went viral, and within hours, her posts garnered 82K likes.

It is not the first time that actress has showered love on Alia Bhatt. In March, Neetu had posted a photo featuring Alia, her sister Shaheen and mother Soni Razdan among other people. "Some happy moments shared with some very happy special people," Neetu had captioned the photo.





On the work front, Neetu is making a comeback on the big screen with Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which also stars Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani.



