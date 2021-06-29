Nick Jonas recently surprised a fan who was wearing a Jonas Brothers T-shirt by approaching her, complimenting her on her shirt, and then posing for a selfie with her.



The woman had been out for a walk with her dog when Nick saw her wearing his band’s shirt. He stopped his car and complimented her on her “nice shirt.”

Nick Jonas shared a video of the incident on Instagram where he could be seen telling the woman, “Hey, nice shirt!” He then switches the camera towards the woman, who is seen wearing a muscle t-shirt with the Jonas Brothers on it. She appears stunned as she repeatedly says, “Oh my God!”

Watch the video here:

Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas, the other two Jonas Brothers were also seen in the backseat of the car.

The woman then requested a selfie with him, to which he agreed. He also called her dog “very cute.”

Nick captioned the post, “Hey! Nice shirt! @jonasbrothers.”

Fans were overjoyed by the video. “Thank you for taking the time to do this!!! If that had been me, I would have collapsed! (sic)” wrote one user. “This is what I always hope happens to me when I wear a jonas shirt. She’s really living my dream huh (sic),” wrote another.

The band Jonas Brothers, which was formed in 2005, comprises Nick, Joe and Kevin. The trio separated in 2013, but reunited in 2019 with the release of their single track, Sucker.

