Rhea Chakraborty took to Instagram stories on Tuesday morning to share a selfie with a message of hope.



The image showed the Bollywood actress dressed in a black top embellished with floral embroidery. She completed her look with hoop earrings. "Rise and shine," Rhea wrote alongside the picture.









Rhea has been under the spotlight since last June when her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly died by suicide. Soon after, she was accused by Sushant's family for abetment to suicide and siphoning off funds from the late actor. She was also named in a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) chargesheet in a drug-related probe into Sushant's death case. Following this, Rhea was arrested and sent to Mumbai's Byculla jail where she spent a month.

On the work front, Rhea Chakraborty has Chehre lined up next. Also starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi, this would be her first film after Sushant's death. The film was scheduled to release earlier this year but was postponed owing to lockdown.