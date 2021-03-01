Actor Alia Bhatt who had last night announced that she is making a foray into film production with Eternal Sunshine Productions, today shared the name of her first film as a producer.

Announcing it on her social media the Highway actor wrote: “This one’s special! Announcing Darlings, my first ever production under Eternal Sunshine Productions, in association with SRK’s Red Chillies Entertainment.”

Titled Darlings, the dark comedy stars Alia along with Shefali Shah, Vijay Verma and Roshan Mathew. The 38-second teaser starts with a statutory warning stating – Aurton ka Apman aapke sehat ke liye bahut haanikaarak ho sakta hai (Disrespecting women can be extremely injurious to your health) and ends with ‘Yeh comedy thodi dark hai’ (This comedy is a bit dark).

For an actor whom we all have seen playing impressive roles in films like Raazi, Gully Boy and Kalank, all having strong women characters, it will be a delight to see how the actor fares as a producer. For her to start with a dark comedy which, as the teaser gives out, gives out a strong message on violence against women, is noteworthy.

Last week Alia dropped the poster and teaser of her next film Gangubai Kathiawadi directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.