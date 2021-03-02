Actor Sunil Shetty’s son Ahan makes his Bollywood debut with Tadap opposite Tara Sutaria. Directed by Milan Luthria, the film is a love story and has been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios.

Sunil Shetty shared the poster of the film on his social media which was later shared by other stars of the fraternity including Akshay Kumar. Akshay tweeted: “Big day for you Ahan...I still remember seeing your father’s first film, Balwaan’s poster and today I’m presenting yours. So happy and proud to share the poster of #SajidNadiadwala‘s #Tadap".

The 21-year-old shares his father’s look and has been spotted on different occasions with his family, including sister Athiya who debuted with the film Hero in 2015.

Tara Sutaira, who shot to fame with Student of the Year 2 shared the poster with the caption: “Yeh pyaar ki #Tadap ab anjaam tak le jayegi. Experience the magic in Sajid Nadiadwala’s Tadap - An Incredible Love Story.

The film will be releasing on September 24, this year.