Actor Kajol who shares a strong bond with her younger sister Tanishaa Mukerji whished her on her birthday with a video message on social media.

The clip might be of a few seconds but it reflects the strong bond that the two share as a sibling. The video collage that is made of a couple of pictures starting right from when they were kids warms the heart. The caption read, “Same to same fir bhi alag. Happy Birthday my darling, wish you a ton of love, luck with a side of health and wealth.”

Tanishaa who acted in films like Neal ‘n’ Nikky, Sarkar and Tango Charlie is currently soaking in the sun of an exotic locale indulging in an adventure sport like snorkelling. She has also shared a video of her doing Surya Namaskar on social media.