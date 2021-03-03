Actor Dwayne Johnson tried cupping for the first time and he could not help but share a message with his fans. The WWE champion shared a picture on his social media account with a message to take care of one’s body.

The picture that he shared showed the cupping marks all over his back. He wrote, “first time cupper over here. Looks more gnarly than it feels, but over all I enjoyed the therapy.” Continuing he wrote, “Always looking for new techniques to keep this 250million-year-old dinosaur body balanced and optimal with not only all my past injuries but my daily grinding family/work/training/repeat schedule.

It all takes it toll, so being proactive is critical.”

The Scorpion King actor ended the post with a positive message. He avers, “We only get one body, so we gotta take care of it.”

Intense exercise is known to exert a lot of pressure on the body and the positive message is sure to inspire his fans who look up to him for his awe-inspiring physique.