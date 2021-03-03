Hollywood actor Will Smith said he sees himself running for President of America someday while speaking to filmmaker Jon Favreau for a podcast.

“I think for now I’ll let that office get cleaned up a little bit and then I’ll consider that at some point down the line,” he was quoted as saying.

The 52-year-old actor added that he wishes to be able to do something meaningful for society even if he does not end up joining politics.

“I absolutely have an opinion, I’m optimistic, I’m hopeful, I believe in understanding between people and I believe in the possibility of harmony. I will certainly do my part, whether it remains artistic or, at some point, ventures into the political arena,” he said.

Smith also spoke about how he has encountered systematic racism, which increased especially after becoming a part of Hollywood.

“I grew up with the impression that racists and racism were stupid, and they were easy to get around. I just had to be smarter now while they were very dangerous,” he said.

“But at the core of it, I noticed a difference between ignorance and evil. Now they’re twins, for sure, but ignorance, can be educated and evil is a much more difficult problem. I’ve always been encouraged that the process of education and understanding could alleviate some of the more dangerous and difficult aspects of racism that have unfortunately been embedded in the very fibres of our country,” he added.