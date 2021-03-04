Post the success of Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, on SonyLIV, the makers have announced Scam 2003: The Curious Case of Abdul Karim Telgi.

With this announcement, the speculations of the fans turned out to be true. The second season of this franchise will feature the story of the 2003 stamp paper scam by Abdul Karim Telgi and the show will be adapted from the Hindi book ‘Reporter Ki Diary’ by journalist Sanjay Singh, who is credited to have broken the story at that time.

The show will capture the life of Telgi, born in Khanapur in Karnataka and his journey to becoming the mastermind behind one of India’s most ingenious scams spread across multiple states which shook the entire country. It is estimated that the value of the scam was around Rs 20000 crores. It will feature Kiran Yadnyopavit who is a well-established name in the Marathi film industry. He will be writing and developing the story along with Sanjay Singh.

Hansal Mehta will be directing this series.