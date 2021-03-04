Bollywood actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal who have been dating each other and are supposed to tie the knot this year turned producers. The duo announced the news on social media today.

Pushing Button Studio’s first project will be Girls Will Be Girls which is in collaboration with Sanjay Gulati, Puja Chauhan of Crawling Angel Films and Claire Chassagne of Dolce Vita Films. Shuchi Talati has written the script and it has made it to Berlinale Script Station, the only Indian entry this year.

Earlier this month, Alia Bhatt also announced turned producer with Eternal Sunshine and the first film under her banner will be Darlings which is in collaboration with Red Chillies Entertainment by SRK.

Fazal and Chadha were supposed to get married last year but the pandemic pushed their plans for this year.