Actor Madhur Mittal, who played the role of Salim in the blockbuster film Slumdog Millionaire, has spoken up against the sexual assault and violence allegations made against him by his former girlfriend.

Madhur, who is currently busy with a shoot in Jaipur, said the case and these allegations were “hampering his work” and that “getting to learn about things which are untrue is extremely disturbing”.

Media reports quoted him as saying, “Getting to learn about things which are untrue is extremely disturbing. There have been WhatsApp messages filled with stories that are assassinating my character. These are being forwarded for weeks in casting directors’ groups denying me work. I’m the only earning member of my family since the age of seven and all these reports in the media are affecting me, my family and my career in more ways than you can imagine.”

He also appealed to people to not jump to any conclusions and that the “truth will be out soon”. “I urge everyone to not jump to conclusions about me through these one-sided reports in the media. I have faith in the law and the actual truth shall be out soon,” he said.

The incident reportedly took place on February 13 at his ex-girlfriend’s residence in Mumbai.

One of the girl’s friends had reportedly explained to media sources that Madhur had resorted to violence and sexual assault when he had gone to confront her over their break-up. “The two had common friends, after which he added her on social media. They got close and he asked her out. They were seeing each other for two months. They parted ways and Madhur couldn’t deal with the breakup. He was shooting in Jaipur. Livid, he landed in Mumbai and entered her Bandra residence on February 13th. Unable to take rejection, he tried to force himself on her. He tried to see her again on the 15th, but the girl’s lawyer Niranjani Shetty asked him to leave the premises, and he complied.”

Niranjani Shetty, Madhur’s former girlfriend’s lawyer, said she had sustained injuries on her eye, lips, and under her neck, and was unable to talk. “That girl was not in a state to talk to me. Her friend reached out to me. She had sustained injuries under the eye, neck and lips. I discovered that she was battered and sexually assaulted. Our concern was her safety, so I sent a letter by post to the police station. I personally went to the Crime Against Women Cell (CAWC). They later called us and the FIR was filed.

“You cannot hit a woman, period. You may be in a relationship with her for two months or 20 years, it doesn’t matter. Men need to learn to accept a ‘No’. This psyche of entitled behaviour needs to change. They need to be held accountable for their actions,” the lawyer was quoted as saying.

Following this, an FIR was filed under Sections 354, 354A, 354B, 509, and 323 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Mathur on February 23 at the Khar police station.

Madhur, who became famous after his role in Slumdog Millionaire, has also acted in several movies including Million Dollar Arm, Pocket Gangsters, and Maatr, and other television shows. His last appearance on television was on the show Treasure Island.