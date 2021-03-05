Actor Varun Sharma said going inside a theatre after a year was a special moment for him, and that cinema halls and multiplexes were “nothing short of a shrine” for actors.

Varun had gone to a theatre for promotional activities around his upcoming film Roohi, with the film’s team in New Delhi on Thursday.

The actor posted a picture on Instagram where he is seen bowing down in the theatre as a mark of respect.

In a long post, he wrote, “For us, Actors, cinema halls and multiplexes are nothing short of a shrine. A year back, when the on-going pandemic hit us hard and theatres had to stay shut, the entire cinema industry incurred massive losses. But more importantly, it took an emotional toll on us. Today, after one year I visited the Theatre and I feel so much Gratitude in my Heart.”

He also shared his journey as an actor and how he became a movie buff while growing up.

“I grew up in a middle-class family in Jalandhar. I knew no one in showbiz. Despite all that, I wanted to be an actor for the only time I was utterly and truly happy was when I would be before the big screen living the magic and absorbing the larger-than-life charm of Hindi films. Soon, first day first shows became a way of life and before I knew it, I was seduced into the world of movies.

“When my first film Fukrey released in 2013 and I took my family to the theatres to watch it on the big screen, it was rather overwhelming. When my mother saw me on the screen, she broke down. It was an emotional moment for the entire family. Back in Jalandhar, people were proud of me because they saw me on the silver screen,” he wrote.

He also talked about his film Roohi, which will be released in theatres.

“As my upcoming film #Roohi is all set to hit the theatres on March 11, I am elated beyond words. I am happy to share this special film with my audience who has been waiting to watch me for the past two years. Roohi is my first release after Chhichhore that released in 2019. Let us come together and relive the magic. But don’t forget to stay safe. Wear your masks and enjoy the rollercoaster ride that Roohi is,” he concluded.

After viewing Varun’s post, actor Ranveer Singh commented on it saying, “Yes my brother I feel you.️” Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan promised that he will watch Roohi in the theatre.