Actor Jay Bhanushali learnt the ropes of parenting much before he became the biological father of his daughter Tara. Jay and his wife Mahi are foster parents to two kids — Khushi and Rajveer. All three are child influencers and have a huge fan following on Instagram. Believing in equal parenting, the Hate Story 3 actor who has done remarkably well for himself on the television, recently associated himself with Pampers #ItTakes2 campaign. He talks about the challenges that he faced while nursing his newborn and the mental and physical strength required to raise a child. Excerpts:

Were you always pro equal parenting?

When a child arrives, you want to do everything you can for them. The first time I saw Tara and held her, the whole world changed. I was super excited to give her an oil massage and change her diapers as I believe equal parenting is what makes a child healthy and happy. I realised, the more attention you pay to your child, the more they respond to your feelings. Kids tend to be closer to their mothers because they mostly take care of them, but we are one team when it comes to looking after our kids.

How challenging was it?

The first six months were the most difficult because the baby used to get up after every one and a half or two hours. After her feed gets over, I had to hold her for half an hour to make her burp. But parenting is such a rewarding experience.

Is it empowering?

Yes, it makes one responsible. Even mentally, it helps me stay focused in life. In a way, it helps me take care of myself as well. Earlier when I used to catch a cold or get sick, I did not care about it. Now, I am particular about hygiene and my health because in the end whatever I do, it is going to reflect on my kids.

Did you read any parenting books?

I watched a lot of YouTube videos and my female friends were most helpful.

There are men like you and Virat Kohli, who are taking more responsibility on the domestic front. Do you think this will inspire other men?

Of course! I feel you become a parent the day you know there is life in your wife’s womb. I can proudly say that I didn’t miss single sonography, a doctor’s meet or anything regarding pregnancy. Being there for her and our little ones was a part of the equal parenting process and I learn so much every day.

What are you looking forward to and where will we see you next?

Hopefully, in some interesting shows. I am looking for some OTT shows, as well. You will know about it shortly