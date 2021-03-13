Actor Piryasha Bhardwaj is happy with all the praises being heaped upon her for her role Nayan in the web series Love J Action that's streaming on Sony LIV since yesterday.

The young artiste, who was also seen in shows like Aarya and Mirzapur 2, plays Nayan, a mysterious character, who has some big plans up her sleeve that no one can figure out, adding to the suspense of the show.

Priyasha Bhardwaj

" I enjoy the freedom of work in web series. I am able to better flesh out my character and show her journey through the episodes. Moreover, since the audience can always move on to another show if they are not enjoying your show, the challenge is to make sure you create superb content to retain their attention. The OTT platforms are a real gift for us actors. It's really challenging to essay the roles and make sure the audience loves you and remains glued to their screens," she shares.