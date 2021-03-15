Bollywood actor Ruhi Singh who played a fearless cop Meera in ALT Balaji's action thriller web series Bang Baang is back with another interesting role. This time the talented actor is playing the role of Sagarika, a victim of the dark web. The crime thriller web series Chakravyuh stars Prateik Babbar.

An excited Ruhi who was also seen in a couple of music videos says, “It's the most difficult role that I've played so far as the character has many layers. I play Sagarika and she's a victim of the dark web and the story is about how social media ruins her life completely as she gets stuck in this Chakravyuh.”

Chakravyuh stars Simran Kaur Mundi, Ashish Vidyarthi, Shiv Pandit apart from Babbar. “The fact that I've put in so much of hard work I hope the audience see that. I would love to play more challenging roles like my character Sagarika in the future too. Also, it's really gratifying to be getting such challenging roles to play. It makes me believe in myself even more."

Next, Ruhi will be seen in a comedy web series with Sanjay Mishra. The actress will be seen in a pivotal role in the much anticipated international Telugu film 'Mosagallu' directed by Hollywood Filmmaker Jeffrey Gee Chin starring Vishnu Manchu, Kajal Aggarwal and Suniel Shetty. She plays the role of Mohini.