Mahima Makwana who has starred in television series such as Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, Rishton Ka Chakravyuh, Mariam Khan - Reporting Live, and Shubharambh, is back on the big screen in a supporting role in the Telugu film Mosagallu. She had debuted in Telugu films in the 2017 movie Venkatapuram. The actress spoke to Indulge about her experience as a child actor and what it was like working in the latest Tollywood flick. Excerpts:

How did you bag the role for Soha in Mosagallu?

I listened to the narration for the character Soha while working on a web series. The narration was gripping and I immediately said yes to it.

Any anecdotes from the sets while working with Kajal Aggarwal, Vishnu Manchu, and Sunil Shetty?

I think each and every moment on the set was a unique learning experience in itself. Working on this film has helped me grow as an artiste. It’s been an honour to share screen space with each one of them. Their work ethic and discipline inspired me. It was an overwhelming experience overall.

How did you prepare for the role, did you make changes to your diet and fitness routine?

I concentrated on retaining a strong appearance for the role. Whether I am working on a project or not, I believe in maintaining a fitness regime. 'Health is wealth' is my mantra at all times.

How challenging was it to learn and say dialogues in Telugu, considering you don't speak the language?

The issue with semantics did occur since I come from a non-Telugu background, but overcoming them to deliver my best in a scene kept me motivated. Natural flow is important for an artist. I wanted to sound as natural as possible. It was challenging initially but I am glad to have been determined about the same.

What inspired you to become an actor? How did you begin this journey?

I became a part of the industry at the age of nine years when I wasn’t exactly mature enough to reason my decision. I gradually realised that playing different characters in different stories feeds my soul. I grew confident with the thought that whatever is meant to happen would happen in time. I am yet to reach my final destination but the journey towards it has been fulfilling!

How did your experience as a child artiste help you survive in the industry?

I started off at a very young age and it did start shaping me as an artiste everyday. Every challenge is a lesson. Those memories are priceless.

What were the differences you observed while shooting for a film, after having acted in numerous television series?

A television set becomes your second home as you spend a lot of time with the same people, but films are shot as per schedules. They require travel and offer you an opportunity to explore (places).

How has the pandemic affected your work?

The pandemic was indeed harrowing because the pace of things became slow. But now, I am happy to witness that everyone has come to terms with the new normal. The self-shot look tests trained me to understand (what it was like to do) a few minutes of casting, which I wasn’t aware of earlier. I learned quite a few things. Additionally, the pandemic gave me time to reflect and connect with my close ones.