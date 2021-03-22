Actor Harman Baweja tied the knot with wellness coach Sasha Ramchandani on Sunday. The duo got married in a traditional Sikh ceremony in Kolkata.



The wedding was attended by relatives and close friends of the couple, including actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Raj Kundra, Aamir Ali, Ashish Chowdhry among others.

Harman Baweja and Sasha Ramchandani

Sharing a video of the wedding ceremony, Harman's close friend Shilpa Shetty wrote, "Congratulations #Harman and #sasha .. Here's to new beginnings filled with unconditional love , happiness and friendship forever. So happy for you guys. #harmansasha #friendsforever #love #anotheronebitesthedust #wedding."

The actress also shared another video of husband Raj Kundra dancing at Harman's sangeet ceremony. Shilpa wrote: "Husband Appreciation post. Burning the dance floor at Harman's sangeet. OMG can't stop smiling every time I see this video. Bhangra on fleek !! This is absolutely #superseupar @rajkundra9. Killed it."

Raj Kundra too shared his dance video from the sangeet ceremony on Instagram.

"When your bestie is getting married the sangeet has to be G.O.A.T #harmansasha what say @diljitdosanjh praaji? Thanks @baweja.aaryan for the amazing choreography we rocked it! #sangeet," Raj Kundra wrote on Instagram.