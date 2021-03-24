Actor, director and producer Aamir Khan has tested positive for COVID-19. As per the official statement made by his spokesperson, the actor is quarantining himself at his residence.



"Aamir Khan has tested positive for COVID-19. He is at home in self-quarantine, following all the protocols and he's doing fine," reads the official statement.



The actor has lately been busy promoting his upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha, an official adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood hit Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks.



Keeping in mind his recent activities, the spokesperson also added, "All those who came in contact with him in the recent past should get themselves tested as a precautionary measure. Thank you for all your wishes and concern."

Directed by Secret Superstar maker Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, and is set to release later this year.