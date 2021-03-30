Following a video of a brawl in New Delhi’s Aerocity that went viral on social media, actor Ajay Devgn’s office has issued a statement clarifying that the man involved in it is not him.

This comes after speculations arose that one of the men in the video, who was seen fighting outside a pub, appeared to be similar to the actor. The video shows a large group of men and women screaming at each other in crude language and throwing punches over what appeared to be a case of road rage. One of them, who was wearing a white shirt, was mistaken for Ajay.

The statement that was issued dismissed these allegations and said the last time Ajay had visited New Delhi was over 14 months ago. His office added that the reports of the actor being involved in a brawl were “absolutely baseless and untrue”. “Post the promotion of Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior in January 2020, Ajay Devgn has not visited Delhi. So media reports of a brawl involving the superstar outside a Delhi pub are absolutely baseless and untrue.

“We request news agencies and media picking this up to please note that Mr Devgn has been in Mumbai the entire time shooting for Maidaan, MayDay and Gangubai Kathiawadi and he hasn’t set foot in the Capital in 14 months. Request all media to please cross-check before putting out anything,” the statement read.

According to media reports, the police had said that the fight began when two men left a restaurant after dinner, and one’s vehicle hit the other person’s accidentally in the parking lot. “This sparked an argument between them, during which Singh threw water on Kumar. Both of them exchanged abuses and started fighting. Locals and the mall staff intervened. A passerby then informed the police control room about the matter,” a senior police officer was quoted as saying.

In the viral video, at least 15-20 men are shouting at each other in abusive language, throwing punches and assaulting others. A few witnesses had reportedly told the police that most of the people involved in the fight were visibly drunk. Security guards reportedly from the mall and hotels nearby were also seen trying to pacify them.