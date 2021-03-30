Famous Punjabi singer Diljaan Singh who rose to fame with the reality TV show Sur Kshetra in 2012 died in a car accident near Amritsar on Tuesday.

Diljaan, 31, was on his way from Kartarpur town, near Jalandhar, to Amritsar in his Mahindra KUV 100 car when the accident took place. The singer was taken to a nearby private hospital by where he was declared dead.

The police said Diljaan's car hit a stationary truck on the Amritsar-Delhi national highway near Jandiala Guru, some 20 km from Amritsar around 2.30 a.m.

Condoling the death of Diljaan, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said, "Shocked at the tragic death of young and promising Punjabi singer Diljaan in a road accident earlier today. It is extremely sad to lose young lives like these on road. My condolences to the family, friends and fans. RIP!"

On the work front, Diljaan was gearing up to release some new songs. "Excited for songs 'Tere Warge' and 'Hanju'," he had posted on his Facebook page just two days ago.



Diljaan is survived by his wife and children, who are settled in Canada.