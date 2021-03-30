Leaving her fans surprised, Yami Gautam shared her first look from the upcoming thriller series, A Thursday. The series would see the actress essaying a school teacher named Naina Jaiswal in the film.



Yami posted two pictures on Instagram. In the first picture, Yami looks soulless as she seems to be staring into oblivion. The second picture, however, looks brighter and happier. Here, Yami can be seen sharing laughter with a man, probably a colleague or parent of one of her students.







"The Mastermind. Naina Jaiswal in #AThursday," captioned Yami.



Written and directed by Behzad Khambata, the film revolves around a playschool teacher who takes 16 toddlers as hostage. It will also feature Dimple Kapadia, Atul Kulkarni, Neha Dhupia and Maya Sarao in prominent roles.