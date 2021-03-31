Actors, actresses, others from the film industry, sportspeople, and ministers, among others, have now come onboard Koo

Indian microblogging platform Koo, which was launched in early 2020, has picked up traction now and witnessed numerous politicians getting on it after the Indian government got involved in a feud with Twitter over the latter blocking certain people’s accounts.

Actors, actresses, others from the film industry, sportspeople, and ministers, among others, have also come onboard Koo. The app/website became popular after it won the Aatmanirbhar App Innovation Challenge the same year it was launched.

Koo, which is considered a more local alternative to Twitter, even saw some celebrities getting more followers on it than on Twitter, including Ashish Vidyarthi, Suzanne Bernert, Archana Puran Singh, Swaroop Sampat, Preeti Jhangiani, and Samir Soni. Some of them have more than 1,000 per cent the number of followers on Koo than on Twitter.

Ashish Vidyarthi has more than 3.27 lakh followers on Koo and 15,500 followers on Twitter. Suzanna Bernert has a following of 2.9 people for Koo and 24,000 on Twitter. Meanwhile, Archana Puran Singh has 91,500 followers on the India-based platform and 64,000 followers on Twitter.

Celebrities have also been getting followers at a much faster pace than they did on Twitter. Archana Puran Singh got 90,000+ followers on Koo within 29 days compared to getting 64,000+ followers on Twitter over 10-plus years. Swaroop Sampat Rawal crossed her five-plus years Twitter followership of 43,000 in 40 days on Koo and now has 59,000+ followers on it.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has already crossed over 5.2 lakh followers in 40 days. Kangana Ranaut has approximately 4,00,000 followers within 40 days. That should make her cross her Twitter followership of 3 million in less than a year at this run rate – something that took 6 years on Twitter.

On the political front, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Minister of Law and Justice, is about to cross 10 lakh followers on Koo, while Union Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal is about to cross 5 lakh followers in less than two months.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, has almost 2.9 lakh followers.

Smriti Irani, Minister of Textiles, and Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar have a following of 2 lakh followers.

Some of the sportspeople on Koo include boxer Mary Kom, ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, Olympic athlete Hima Das, Olympic medallist and retired Col. Rajyavardhan Rathore, Indian Women’s Hockey Team Captain Rani Rampal, and Indian women cricketer Harleen Kaur Deol.