Bigg Boss 14 star Nikki Tamboli's brother Jatin passed away on Tuesday morning. He was 29.



Sharing the reason behind her brother's untimely demise, she wrote on her Instagram stories, "My brother was just 29. He was dealing with a lot of health issues since many years… 28 days back my brother got admitted in hospital as his lungs collapsed. He was surviving on 1 lung. He tested positive for tuberculosis and Covid in the hospital. He also got pneumonia. Today morning his heart stopped beating and responding."





Nikki then added how God has always been kind to her and her family. "He saved my brother many times but as we say what is written is written in the destiny no one can ever change that. I thank all of them who prayed for my brother. He was tired of the hospital. He is in the better place and in the better hands. God shall take care of him."

Nikki also posted multiple pictures of her brother on her Instagram and penned a heartfelt note.



"We didn't know that this morning god was going to call your name.. In life we loved you dearly… In death we do the same… It broke our hearth to lose you… You didn't go alone… For part of us we went with you … The day god called you home … You left us beautiful memories ...Your love is still our guide... And though we cannot see you...You are always by our side… Our family chain is broken… And nothing seems the same … But as god calls us one by one... The chain will link again. You gave no one a last farewell…. Not ever said good bye… You were gone before we knew it, And only god knows why. A million times we will miss you. A million times we will cry… If love alone could have saved you, you never would have died… We will meet again someday...I thank God he made you our brother while you were here on earth. You are always loved immensely and never forgotten… May your soul Rest in peace (sic)."



She concluded the post by saying that she will miss her 'dada'.