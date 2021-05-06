Veteran Bollywood director, Vikram Bhatt, starts an initiative, You are not alone, on Facebook, recognizing the need for a platform to address mental health issues. The move comes in the light of the current situation in the country and the ace director intends to discuss issues of depression and anxiety, a by-product of the pandemic.

“As the nation is fighting against a deadly virus we cannot deny that all of this, is affecting our mental health,” avers Bhatt who will be going live today at 5pm. While we definitely need medicines and infrastructure to fight the virus, we also need a platform to address mental health issues, as a mix of emotions including grief, anger, frustration and helplessness strikes us in this unforeseen time.

Bhatt will be seen sharing his personal experiences live via FB sessions where every individual can participate and ask questions. He will also interview people who have fought this battle against COVID-19.