Actress and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty Kundra took to social media to share that her entire family, including parents-in-law, her mother, husband and both children, have tested positive for COVID-19.



"The last 10 days have been difficult for us as a family. My parents-in-law tested positive for COVID-19, followed by Samisha, Viaan - Raj, my Mom, and lastly, Raj. They have all been in isolation in their rooms at home as per the official guidelines and have been following the doctor's advice. Two of our in-house staff members have also tested positive and they are being treated at a medical facility. By God's grace, everyone is on the road to recovery," reads her note on Instagram.



The actress also informed that her test result has come back negative.







"My tests came back negative. All safety measures have been followed as per protocol, and we are grateful to the BMC and authorities for their prompt help & response. Thank you for all your love & support. Please continue to keep all of us in your prayers," informed Shilpa.



She concluded the post by asking everyone to mask up and sanitise. "Please mask up, sanitise, stay safe; and whether Covid positive or not... STILL stay POSITIVE, MENTALLY," she added.

"All will be great my friend ... lots of love," replied veteran actor Anil Kapoor.