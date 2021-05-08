While the country is in a tighter grip of the pandemic during this second wave of Covid, it's of utmost importance that our body's immunity is at its best for it to stave off the virus. Actor Radhika Apte too feels the same way and believes that good food and adequate sleep go a long way in increasing our immunity.

Radhika Apte

"Exercise, sleep and good food are very essential. I believe that your body is your instrument, and keeping your body healthy also reflects on your mental well-being. The last year has taught me acceptance, to not live in denial, and to let go of the anxiety of not being able to control things. Building a good support system is also important for mental health," Apte shares.

Radhika Apte

Radhika Apte has recently donned the hats of a director with her short film titled The Sleepwalkers and her fans cannot wait to witness the magic created behind the lens by the talented artiste.

Her performance in the recently released OK Computer that's streaming on Disney+Hotstar was widely appreciated and she will be next seen in Mrs Undercover playing the role of a housewife who turns into an Undercover agent.