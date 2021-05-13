Ellen DeGeneres has decided to end her long-running talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The upcoming 19th season of the show, ending in 2022, will be the last season.



"You may wonder why I've decided to end after 19 seasons. The truth is, I always trust my instincts. My instinct told me it's time," a teary DeGeneres said on the last episode of the show, adding, "I promise you that we're going to have a fantastic final season. It will be a season where I truly get to say, 'Thank You. Thank you all.' Every day will be a celebration."

Today is a big day. Next season is a big season. pic.twitter.com/Ii4m9IDuYv — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) May 13, 2021

The show, which began in 2003, features a mix of dancing, games, and giveaways alongside a chat with A-list celebrities. All was good until Ellen DeGeneres, who built her brand on the motto 'Be Kind', faced heavy backlash after allegations of running a toxic workplace surfaced last year. These allegations led to three senior producers losing their jobs, a lengthy apology at the beginning of season 18 last year, and a dip in its rating.



But, as per a report, Ellen was quoted as saying, "As great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it's just not a challenge anymore. I need something new to challenge me.”