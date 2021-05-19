Hina Khan was diagnosed with COVID-19 after her return from Srinagar post the demise of her father.

Actress Hina Khan recently tested negative for COVID-19 and is on the road to recovery. But, like many, she continues to feel weak and lethargic.

“It will take time. I have consumed my immunity, I need to regain my strength and for that I am on medication. I feel weak. I feel lethargic, I feel lazy. I have pain in my body,” Hina Khan told a media publication, adding that she is going to take another two to three weeks to get back to normal.

The actress was diagnosed with COVID-19 after her return from Srinagar post the demise of her father. Sharing that she wasn’t in the right state of mind and didn’t follow take due precautions on her journey back to Mumbai. 'I was not in a state of mind, which is why whatever happened, happened,' she recently informed her fans through a chat on social media.

On the work front, she has starred in a video song titled Pathar Wargi, which released on Sunday and has registered over 7.5 million views.



