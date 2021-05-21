Actor Geeta Basra who announced her second pregnancy recently is against taking the vaccine during pregnancy and is urging expecting mothers to do the same.

Interestingly, the actress' social media account is flooded with messages from a lot of expecting mothers enquiring whether they should take the Covid vaccine. Commenting on the same, Geeta says "Vaccination is something which is new to of all us. It’s a known fact that the vaccine helps keep the virus at bay but at the same time, many doctors are advising to-be moms against taking the jab. There are chances that it may cause complications during the pregnancy. The government guidelines and the medical organisations suggest that breastfeeding and pregnant women should not take the vaccine.”

Continuing the actor adds, “As of now there aren’t enough evidence and studies carried out on the effects of the vaccine on lactating and pregnant women. I have also been advised by the doctors to not take the vaccine for now and I would urge expecting mothers to refrain as well till we don’t have further announcements from the government in this regard.”