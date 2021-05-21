Brought up in Indore, Ruchi Malviya always had an inclination towards the performing arts, especially acting, but had no clue as to how to go about it. Shifting to Mumbai for a graduate degree in media sciences from the esteemed Sophia College gave her the scope to explore opportunities in acting.

“I started out as a PR executive and the memories are still fresh when I had to escort Shahrukh Khan backstage. I quit my job shortly afterwards, to pursue acting full-time and three months down the line, I got my first opportunity in a cameo role with Naseeruddin Shah for the film Dharam Sankat Mein (2015),” reminisces the young actor who has been a part of several films and series including Bejoy Nambiar’s Flip (Eros Now) and Ken Ghosh’s The Verdict (ALTBalaji). Her latest series Mukhesh Jasoos, a comedy crime drama that released on Disney+ Hotstar Quix on May 7, sees her opposite Rahul Bagga, who plays a sleuth. We had Malviya talking about the same and more.

Excerpts: From Indore to Mumbai, how has the decade-long journey been?

It’s been quite a journey, to be honest. This is my 13th year in Mumbai and each year I keep falling in love with this city of dreams even more. In these years, I’ve been through a zillion auditions but I have loved every bit of my struggle. Thankfully, I also met great people including writers, actors and directors who helped me in some way or the other. Staying alone and trying to make it in the film industry, which also has a culture of nepotism, isn’t an easy job. But with a good support system (my parents) and the willingness to give it all, anything is possible. Being an outsider, it was a lengthier process and took a while for people to notice me, but it was worth the wait.

Tell us about your role in Mukesh Jasoos?

Mukesh Jasoos is a comedy crime drama about a humble lawyer who opts for a career switch to become a detective and that takes him through a series of interesting twists and turns. I play Mukesh’s wife, Sulekha, an aspiring social media influencer, who dreams of becoming an actress. For this, I watched a lot of Tik Tok videos and viral fun videos made by new-age influencers and I started imitating and picking up their mannerisms and language.

What are your upcoming projects?

There is a web show in the pipeline and I have also auditioned for a feature film.

A few of my favourite things...

Beauty essentials in bag: Hand cream, lip balm, sunscreen, nude lipstick, wet wipes.

Daily diet: Breakfast comprises oats soaked overnight or porridge and a cup of strong black coffee. Lunch is always a basic Indian meal with daal, veggies and salad. I make fancy protein buddha bowls for dinner and ensure proper protein intake throughout the day.

Comfort food: Daal chawal.

Health drink: Spinach, mint and cucumber smoothie.

First thing I have in the morning: Hot water with chia seeds.

Fitness routine: HIIT every alternate day with cardio and long runs.

Most expensive buy: The latest iPhone and the extra money spent on its accessories.

Five wardrobe essentials: Jacket, long t-shirts, finger rings, fanny packs, denim shorts or skirts.

Mukesh Jasoos is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

