'A singer by choice and an actor by chance’ is how Amika Shail likes to define herself. Inspired by her mom, a trained singer, Amika started singing at the age of five, participating in several reality shows including Sa Re Ga Ma, Little Champs, Voice of India and Bharat Ki Shaan.

With several albums and film songs up her sleeve besides a YouTube channel with 80K+ followers, Amika’s acting journey that began two years ago is no less interesting. After appearing in television shows like Udaan and Vayu Pari, she was spotted in Akshay Kumar’s Laxmii and went on to star in several web series including Mirzapur 2, Mask Man and Gandi Baat 5.

The sultry actor will be seen in pivotal roles in three upcoming series namely Chattis Aur Maina for Disney+Hotstar Quix, and Video Call and Nachaniya for two new OTT platforms. We had a quick chat with this Kolkata girl, who calls Mumbai her home now. Excerpts from the interview:

How difficult was it for you in this acting industry as an outsider?

It was a tough struggle but I feel pure hard work helped me get good work. There had been days when I had no work but that only made me stronger. I feel fortunate enough to be a part of some really good projects and I am enjoying this phase thoroughly.

Tell us about your role in Chattis Aur Maina?

Directed by Shraddha Pasi, Chattis Aur Maina revolves around the story of three female friends who entertain people in villages with dance performances. I play Dhaani, one of the female leads of the series. Though all three girls are village dancers, their personalities are very different from each other. Dhaani is a naive village belle who lives in her own fantasy land.

Although she is a dancer, she doesn’t want to pursue it as her profession. She wants to fall in love and settle down in life and she even tries to convince her best friend to give up her career for domestic bliss. It took me some time to understand Dhaani completely since she is very different from the kind of person I am in real life. The character has a lot of shades and plays a crucial role in the climax.

What’s your role in Video Call?

With video calls gaining importance in our lives since we can’t venture out much now, this series is a horror show with love and betrayal at its core. I play the lead in Video Call which also happens to be my first horror act. I also play the lead in Nachaniya, an upcoming series on Tamasha.

Any director or actor you wish to work with?

Karan Johar, Rajkumar Hirani and Aamir Khan, for now.

Quick 9 with Amika

Skin and hair care: I use this homemade mask prepared with yoghurt, gram flour and a pinch of turmeric.

Beauty essentials in your bag: Lipstick, kajal and a base.

Daily diet: I eat oats, banana and lots of nuts for breakfast. Lunch and dinner comprise veggies, brown bread and protein-rich food.

Comfort food: Pizza

Health drink: Protein shakes

First thing you do in the morning: Pray

Fitness routine: I never miss my gym workout. Now during the lockdown, I work out at home.

Fashion choices: I like wearing shorts and miniskirts, teaming them up with sports bras or crop tops.

Five wardrobe essentials: Shorts, denim, sportswear, one-piece dresses and face masks.

Chattis Aur Maina will soon be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

