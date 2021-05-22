Sonu Sood took to social media on Saturday to announce that he would be setting up a couple of oxygen plants in Andhra Pradesh

Actor Sonu Sood took to social media on Saturday to announce that he would be setting up a couple of oxygen plants in Andhra Pradesh in June.

"Very happy to announce that the first set of my oxygen plants will be set up at Kurnool Government Hospital and one at District Hospital, Atmakur, Nellore, AP in the month of June! This would be followed by setting more plants in the other needy states! Time to support rural India," Sonu Sood tweeted.

