Playback singer Shreya Ghoshal became a mother of a baby boy and the award-winning singer announced it on her social media. The Bengal-born talent who has serenaded us all with memorable hits in films like Devdas, Paheli, Jab We Met among many others, termed it 'an emotion never felt before'.

Shreya had announced her pregnancy to the world early in March and had even posted pictures from time to time of her baby bump. She had once even shared a surprise baby shower picture in which she was seated in front of an elaborate thali prepared by her friends. Her husband Shiladitya too had posted a picture of her, in March, with the caption, "Can't wait to cherish this bundle of excitement coming up in our lives and a whole new experience to share with Shreya Ghoshal."