Producer, entrepreneur and philanthropist Deepshikha Deshmukh joins the league of celebs who have risen to the COVID situation in the country making tangible contributions to help those in need. Deepshikha recently arranged oxygen concentrators for Latur's hospitals in Maharashtra with the help of Daivik Foundation which was delivered to the hospitals with the help of Teleport India.

Apart from her grassroots work in Latur, she has also tied up with the Association of Social Beyond Boundaries, a progressive and influential group of change-makers, to extend COVID-19 relief work. The tie-up ensured all proceeds from the sale of Deepshikha's Ayurvedic beauty brand 'Love Organically' during the Mother’s Day week were donated towards buying fire extinguishers, oxygen concentrators, and medical equipment.

She has also been using her social media reach to share relevant information and connect people to COVID-related resources.