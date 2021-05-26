Actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya, known for his roles in films like Black Friday, Dev D, BA Pass, and Lal Bazaar among others, lost his mother while he was away shooting for an untitled film in Turkey. His mother passed away from a sudden heart attack in Kolkata earlier this week.



Owing to the difficult circumstances, the actor couldn't even get a chance to fly back to India for the last rites. The actor had left for Turkey around the same time and it was nearly impossible to obtain shooting rights again. Mourning his loss the actor shares: "I was supposed to do a night shoot that day and I spent the entire day crying. It is true that no matter how much one grows up, losing one's parent is the kind of loss that no one prepares you for. I shot for an action sequence as well as a comic one and it was in this moment truly, that I understood the meaning of 'the show must go on."



The actor is also set for the second season of the highly acclaimed series The Gone Game.