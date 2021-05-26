Actor-singer Shruti Haasan, who has been working throughout the pandemic on various projects has been meticulously keeping all safety protocols in mind and has managed to wrap all her projects on time. She recently dubbed for her Amazon web series from home in order to keep herself and others safe instead of going over to a dubbing studio.

Commenting on her stance and her recent dubbing session at home, Shruti says, “As actors, we are obligated to fulfil commitments we have signed up for but at the same time one can’t let their guard down. There are always measures one can take to prevent exposure to the virus and we just have to adapt to the situation. I had a studio set-up at my home and dubbing for the web show from home was the safest thing to do. Since the second wave is highly contagious, one should do whatever they can to keep the virus at bay for the safety of themselves and their loved ones.”

Shruti has had her hands full with multiple projects, many of which were shot during the pandemic. During the shoot for a particular Tamil film, there were 300 people on set which was against the government rules and she had no option but to leave the set. The Gabbar actor who is known for speaking her mind out wasn't ready to risk her life or the lives of her staff.