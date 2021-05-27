Actor Sushil Pandey best known for his work in Phas Gaye Re Obama, Article 15, Super 30, Jolly LLB 1 & 2, Jab We Met and Once Upon a Time in Mumbai, will now be seen in Sony LIV's series Maharani releasing tomorrow. He will be playing a commander of a private army. Starring Huma Qureshi, Amit Sial and Sohum Shah, it is a political thriller set in the '90s created by Subhash Kapoor and directed by Karan Sharma.

On talking about his role he shares, "The name of my character is Kunwar Singh, who is commander of Veer Sena (a private army) led by the Forward Class in the 90s in Bihar, to fight, kill and dominate over the backward classes socially. He is a person who truly believes in and supports casteism and discrimination and has no tolerance for the backward classes, treating them as untouchables".

Sushil Pandey in Maharani

On talking about the film he says, "It's a story of an illiterate woman who becomes the chief minister of the state and the backdrop is set in 90s, when the society was completely divided on the basis of caste, class and male domination. It talks about patriarchy and how she survives the system. It's inspired by real life stories. Working with Huma was amazing as she is a really beautiful human and amazing co-actor".

"I'm part of almost all of Subhash Kapoor's works including Phas Gaye Re Obama, Jolly LLB 1 and 2 and now, Maharani. He is like my mentor and I have an amazing rapport with him," he adds.