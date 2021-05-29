The stars are all aligning in the sequence to quell the bad omen of COVID-19. We are talking about Bollywood stars who are doing their bit in fighting the scourge of coronavirus that has cast a dark shadow on the country.

Anupam Kher along with a host of celebs from the tinsel town will perform and address the nation about the online fundraising concert 'Ek Saath-India Will Rise Again'. While Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri will enlighten the audience on behalf of I Am Buddha Foundation, National award-winning actor Pallavi Joshi is all set to host a live indoor music concert with a host of artistes including Sonu Nigam, Talat Aziz, Pankaj Udhaas, Anoop Jalota, Hariharan, Prasoon Joshi, Annu Malik, Alka Yagnik and many others.

Talking about the concert, Pallavi Joshi stated, "Through times of abject distress and despair entertainment works like a balm on people's mind. Sometimes people get lost in an imaginary world leaving their strife and sorrows behind. You know the smile that artists put on people's faces by their performances, I think that's greater than any money in the world. I'm greatly humbled by the response the singers and musicians have given us and that just goes to prove above the classes and the castes and creed that humanism reigns supreme."

The live music event is scheduled for Saturday, 05th of June 2021.