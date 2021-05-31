After the telecast of the much-awaited Reunion episode last week, the Routine Dance by Courtney Cox and Ed Sheeran is winning hearts.

Courtney Cox who originally did the famous routine dance with David Schwimmer who played her brother Ross in the sitcom FRIENDS emulated the moves again but this time with Shape of You singer Ed Sheeran.

In the video that was shared on Courtney’s social media we see the two doing the exact moves in an open area with the sea in the background. The iconic dance that starts with Cox’s lead ends in a comic way when the duo fall on the floor while performing the finishing moves.

The video is a treat to the fans of FRIENDS who were treated with nostalgia and many new BTS during the show that was aired last week.