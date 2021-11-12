Actress Tara Sutaria is all excited about Tadap, Heropanti 2 and Ek Villain Returns

When it comes to the millennial Bollywood actors, Tara Sutaria is definitely a name in the making. The beautiful actress who debuted in Student of the Year 2 is going to be seen in some of the most-anticipated movies of 2022 including Heropanti 2 (opposite Tiger Shroff), Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns and Tadap (opposite Ahan Shetty). With more than 6.3 million followers on Instagram, Tara is also an obvious choice for many high-end brands including cosmetics giant Bobbi Brown, fine jewellery label Hazoorilal and now, Olay. The vivacious actor had a chat with us about her work, her fitness routine and her beauty secrets.

What kept you busy all this while?

We have all picked up the pace with our work and personal lives. It’s great to be finally shooting again and I have a couple of films lined up for release this year, and the next year. I am very excited to be a part of Heropanti 2, Ek Villain Returns and of course, Tadap and I have a couple of more announcements that I can’t wait to share.

Your role in Ek Villain Returns?

It’s a role I have wanted to do ever since I started my career in acting and I am really grateful to be able to do that in Mohit Suri’s film. I love the world of his films and the world he creates. This one is possibly one of my favourite stories that he has ever directed, and I am really happy to be a part of it. I am also playback singing for myself in this film and that makes me extremely happy and proud.

What are your upcoming projects?

I have Tadap which releases in December, after which I get into shooting Heropanti 2 which will release shortly after.

How do you define beauty?

My mother, grandmother and sister have a very strong influence on my life. Women, basically, have played very important roles in my life. My twin sister constantly inspires me to be better and do better. For all of us at home, we always say that beauty is as beauty does. When you are beautiful on the inside, your actions speak louder than anything else, there’s nothing more beautiful than that.

Your skincare regimen?

I follow a simple skincare regimen and that involves eating vitamin-rich foods like fruits, fresh vegetables and nuts. I also follow a daily routine of cleansing, toning, and moisturising and wash my face in the morning with lukewarm and sometimes cold water. Before a shoot, I often wash my face with icy cold water or dab ice on my face as it closes pores and keeps my skin looking plump. I’m constantly travelling for work, which means my skin is exposed to harsh lights and pollution most of the time and hence I use Olay’s Regenerist Whip and Retinol Night Cream for my day to night skincare routine.

Your daily diet?

On some days I don’t eat a very heavy breakfast, but if I am shooting and need energy, I have some fruits, fried or scrambled eggs and toast with my tea and some nariyal paani or juice. Lunch and dinner vary every day. I love fish, chicken, some veggies and a little rice.

Comfort food?

I love junk, so anything that is fried is my best friend and they include burgers and biryani.

Beauty essentials in bag?

I travel so much that it becomes important to have all my essentials handy in one place. I don’t like to use too many products on my skin. My bag is incomplete without a good lip balm as it helps in getting that fresh look, especially after a tiring shoot day, a hand sanitiser, a packet of dry fruit and a bottle of water.

Favourite make-up hacks?

I love putting on just a little moisturiser, tons of blush and mascara and a little lip gloss. I use blush on my lips and a little on my eyelids, it gives me a natural glow and looks effortless.

Your fitness routine?

I have been dancing my whole life and it is what keeps me fit. I haven’t been going to the gym, and don't really work out because I feel that the bar technique and the little bit of pilates that I have been doing, has really helped me stay as fit. I don’t adhere to norms and do what makes me feel comfortable. I do not feel that women need to fit into the body types that are constantly seen on social media.

