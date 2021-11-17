Actors R Madhavan, Aparshakti Khurana and Khushalii Kumar wrap up the shoot of Dhokha Round D Corner

The film that marks the debut of popular playback singer Khushalii Kumar

R. Madhavan and Aparshakti Khurana wrapped the shoot of Kookie Gulati’s Dhokha Round D Corner. The film that marks the debut of popular playback singer Khushalii Kumar, also stars Darshan Kumaar and has been produced by T-Series. 

Gulati shared the news on his social media with the caption: "A bullet. A capsule. Both kill. When deception is just round the corner. #Dhokha film shoot schedule ends. Starring R Madhavan, Aparshakti Khurana, Darshan Kumaar & presenting Khushalii Kumar."

Aparshakti and Khushalii also shared the news on their social media handles with a still from the film. They captioned it as, “And the filming completes! You are as good as your company is and what a team I’ve had...Mr. talented himself- @actormaddy; handsome & gifted @aparshakti_khurana, and the superbly amazing actor @darshankumaar. Also blessed to have a sorted and gifted director @kookievgulati sir #Dhokha #DhokhaRoundDCorner #2022release (sic).

Delighted about the completion of the film, Khushalii says, "It’s a very emotional day for me, the journey that began a year back for me finally came to its blissful finale. Had an enjoyable experience shooting with Kookie and working with Madhavan, Aparshkati and Darshan."

Aparshakti adds, “It has been a thriller of a ride with the best shooting experience with amazing talent around, it was a pleasure collaborating with the super talented R. Madhavan and Khushalii Kumar. Kudos to Kookie Gulati for handling the subject with so much conviction.”
 
The suspense thriller is slated for theatre release early next year.
