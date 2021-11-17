Actors R Madhavan, Aparshakti Khurana and Khushalii Kumar wrap up the shoot of Dhokha Round D Corner

R. Madhavan and Aparshakti Khurana wrapped the shoot of Kookie Gulati’s Dhokha Round D Corner. The film that marks the debut of popular playback singer Khushalii Kumar, also stars Darshan Kumaar and has been produced by T-Series.

Gulati shared the news on his social media with the caption: "A bullet. A capsule. Both kill. When deception is just round the corner. #Dhokha film shoot schedule ends. Starring R Madhavan, Aparshakti Khurana, Darshan Kumaar & presenting Khushalii Kumar."

Aparshakti and Khushalii also shared the news on their social media handles with a still from the film. They captioned it as, “And the filming completes! You are as good as your company is and what a team I’ve had...Mr. talented himself- @actormaddy; handsome & gifted @aparshakti_khurana, and the superbly amazing actor @darshankumaar. Also blessed to have a sorted and gifted director @kookievgulati sir # Dhokha #DhokhaRoundDCorner # 2022release (sic).

Delighted about the completion of the film, Khushalii says, "It’s a very emotional day for me, the journey that began a year back for me finally came to its blissful finale. Had an enjoyable experience shooting with Kookie and working with Madhavan, Aparshkati and Darshan."Aparshakti adds, “It has been a thriller of a ride with the best shooting experience with amazing talent around, it was a pleasure collaborating with the super talented R. Madhavan and Khushalii Kumar. Kudos to Kookie Gulati for handling the subject with so much conviction.”