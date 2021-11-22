Kamal Haasan tests positive for COVID-19, hospitalised

Kamal Haasan at the launch of his brand House of Khaddar in Chicago

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan announced on Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from the US, and that he has gotten himself admitted to a hospital.

Through a tweet, Kamal explained that he developed a cough after his return, and that he got himself tested soon after. He wrote, “I experienced slight coughing after returning from the US trip. COVID-19 infection was confirmed after testing. I have isolated myself at a hospital. Please realise that the pandemic is not over yet, and stay safe.”

அமெரிக்கப் பயணம் முடிந்து திரும்பிய பின் லேசான இருமல் இருந்தது. பரிசோதனை செய்ததில் கோவிட் தொற்று உறுதியானது. மருத்துவமனையில் தனிமைப்படுத்திக் கொண்டுள்ளேன். இன்னமும் நோய்ப்பரவல் நீங்கவில்லையென்பதை உணர்ந்து அனைவரும் பாதுகாப்பாக இருங்கள். — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) November 22, 2021

The actor had travelled to Chicago to launch his new label ‘House of Khaddar’ on November 15. Kamal presented his clothing line ‘KH House of Khaddar’ and also the ‘KH Memoir’ fragrance line to the guests present at the event.

A portion of the proceeds from pre-release sales at the event were reportedly donated to Pivoting in Heels, a non-profit organisation that Kamal reportedly supports.

According to reports, the clothes and perfumes will be available to the public in a couple of weeks on www.khhk.in.

The purpose of House of Khaddar is to promote the use of khadi. The label also aims at uplifting and bettering the lives of the handloom weavers in India.

The fragrance line is inspired by the scents used in religious ceremonies and prayers.

On launching his debut fashion line in Chicago, Kamal Haasan said, “Chicago is a special city with a rich history. The desi culture here speaks for itself. We needed the right city to showcase our brands. The population here understands both fragrance and clothing more than anywhere else in North America (sic).”

When asked about collaborating with any celebrity or athlete to endorse the KH Brand Kamal said, “If the celebrity and or athlete shares our vision and can maintain the brand standard, we would consider it. We want to make sure we collaborate with the right individuals to gain the right scope for both lines of business (sic).”