SOTY 2 actor Abhishek Bajaj talks about his upcoming project Chandigarh Kare Ashiqui

Actor Abhishek Bajaj who made his debut in Student of the Year 2 will be seen next in Chandigarh Kare Ashiqui. The Abhishek Kapoor directed film stars Vaani Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead and is scheduled to release next month. The Delhi boy who was seen last in Kabaad The Coin, talks about bonding with the 'funjabi' team, playing a pop star in the upcoming series Your Honour 2 and more. Excerpts:

We get to see you on the big screen again. Tell us about Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.

Yes. Finally, you will get to see me on the big screen again. I remember one fine night getting a call from Mukesh Chhabra informing me about the role and asking me to give my best in the audition. I gave the audition around 12.30 am and I sent it across. After two days I was in the film. It all happened so quickly and I am really looking forward to it now.

Tell us about your role in this film and how is it different from the last one?

In this film, my character has a very different aura. Whenever he is on screen, it has a weightage and you are going to love this character. This is a different role; the guy is full of himself and he thinks he is superior to everyone.

How was it working with Vaani and Ayushmaan and what's your equation with them in the film like?

In Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, our producer is Punjabi, the director is Punjabi and we all actors are also Punjabis. So, we all bonded very well over music, food, workout and everything.

What kept you busy between SOTY2 and now?

After SOTY 2, I did a couple of the projects and because of COVID, they got delayed. Finally, things are happening. A few projects are yet to come out, and I’m hoping you may be able to watch them by next year.

We saw you in the recent teaser of Your Honor 2, tell us more about your role in the show.

In this show, I am playing a Punjabi pop star, who is the nucleus of every party, a spoilt brat basically. He is extremely courageous and fearless. It was fun playing him.

Abhishek Bajaj

Since you have a great physique. Tell us about your fitness regimen.

I have been into fitness since I was 12-years-old. For me, fitness has always been a part of my lifestyle. I don’t make short term goals. I always keep in mind that whatever I do, it has to be consistent. I keep a strict check on my diet. I believe in keeping myself active so I am into cricket, football and different kind of martial arts.

What kind of roles are you looking forward to in the future?

Any role which is challenging and different from the last one. But I would love to do action comedy sometime.