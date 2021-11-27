Nora Fatehi to meet fans at an interactive event in Bengaluru on November 30

Bollywood actress and dancer Nora Fatehi will be in Bengaluru on November 30 for a special event. The actress who has been in the news for her stellar performance in the recent song 'Kusu Kusu' from the film Satyamev Jayate 2, will be hosting an interactive event with her fans courtesy, cult fit.

Once again with a song like Kusu Kusu, Nora has showcased her dancing prowess. The peppy dance number has garnered 75+ Million views on YouTube. Nora's earlier song Dilbar from Satyamev Jayate was a superhit as well. While she has been part of several events in Mumbai and Delhi, Nora is finally heading to Bengaluru for the cult fit event and she will showcase some of her workout moves.

The actress is also admired for her work in several dance reality shows like Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, Dance Deewane, India's best dancer and Dance Plus. Apart from her passion for acting and dancing, Nora is a pro-active fitness enthusiast.

This fitness event will take place at Richmond Road and Malleshwaram outlets of cult.fit.

Details: cult.fit