Here's everything you need to know of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's rumoured wedding

Actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are making headlines because of the speculations around their rumoured wedding which is reportedly taking place next week in Rajasthan. According to reports the two had a Roka ceremony (engagement) at filmmaker Kabir Khan’s house during the Diwali season. It's speculated that the duo has opted for court marriage in Mumbai, thereafter they will be off to Rajasthan for the grand celebrations. The two have maintained silence on the reports so far, however, ahead of the rumours, Vicky visited Katrina’s Bandra residence this morning.

Reportedly, the two are set to tie the knot on December 9 and the wedding celebrations will be held over three days from December 7 to 9 at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a resort in Chauth Ka Barwara near Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan. Approximately 200 guests are expected to attend the functions.

As per reports, the duo intentionally did not opt for an international destination wedding owing to the ongoing pandemic and their work commitments. It has also been reported that a special mehendi will be supplied from Sojat for the bride-to-be and her guests for the pre-wedding ceremony. The supplier of Sojat mehendi was quoted by an online news portal that the mehendi will be handmade and completely natural for the Katrina-Vicky wedding. 20 kilos of mehendi powder and 400 henna cones will be sent to the venue. This is reportedly the same mehendi that was a part of Aishwarya Rai and Priyanka Chopra’s wedding as well.

In order to avoid any coverage of the event, several reports say that guests have to follow the 'no mobile phones' rule. The event management company will ensure that no photos or videos from the event are leaked out on social media by guests.

Reports also say that after their royal wedding in Rajasthan, the two will host a grand reception in Mumbai. The guest list will also include their media friends. According to reports, the plan for the same is currently being discussed by the couple’s wedding planners and names are being added to the invite list.

On the work front, Vicky will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Manekshaw biopic. He is also part of The Immortal Ashwatthama and Takht. Katrina, on the other hand, has films like Tiger 3, Phone Bhoot and Ali Abbas Zafar's superhero series.